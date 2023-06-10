Dickerson will be on the bench against Atlanta lefty Jared Shuster on Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Dickerson has started just once against a lefty this season, and that was an opener, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here. The veteran is hitting a respectable .260/.309/.440 with two homers in 18 games this season. Stone Garrett starts in left field in his absence.