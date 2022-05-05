Adrianza (quadriceps) was cleared to begin running on an anti-gravity treadmill Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The activity marks a small step forward for Adrianza, who has been on the shelf since suffering a left quad strain in a March 31 Grapefruit League game. The Nationals moved him to the 60-day injured list a couple weeks ago, so Adrianza will be on the shelf until at least early June while he recovers from the injury. A clearer target date for Adrianza's 2022 debut with the Nationals likely won't emerge until he advances to a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Rehab progressing slowly•
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Not yet running•
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Beginning season on IL•
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Likely to miss Opening Day roster•
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Diagnosed with strained quadriceps•