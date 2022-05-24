Adrianza (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Since Adrianza was moved to the 60-day injured list in late April and won't be eligible to join the Nationals until early June, he'll likely remain on his rehab assignment for the next two weeks, with a move to Triple-A Rochester expected to come at some point. For now, Adrianza will start out at Harrisburg, where he'll be able to pick up regular at-bats and prove he's recovered from the left quad strain by playing multiple spots in the field. Once he's cleared to return from the 60-day IL, Adrianza will likely displace Dee Strange-Gordon as the Nationals' top utility man.
