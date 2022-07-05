Adrianza will start in left field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
He'll stick in the lineup for the third game in a row, with all of his starts coming at different positions. Adrianza, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in Monday's 3-2 loss, will be replacing Yadiel Hernandez in the outfield Tuesday.
