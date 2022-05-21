Adrianza (quadriceps) played seven innings in a simulated game this week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Adrianza has been out all season while recovering from a strained left quadriceps. While he's yet to play in an official game, his work in the simulated game represents a significant step. He could be ready for a rehab assignment soon, though exactly when that will happen is not yet clear.
