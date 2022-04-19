Adrianza (quadriceps) has yet to resume any running workouts or baseball activities since straining his left quadriceps tendon in a March 31 Grapefruit League game, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals were initially hopeful that the quad strain would result in a brief stint on the 10-day injured list for Adrianza to begin the season, but three weeks after suffering the injury, the 32-year-old doesn't appear close to a return. Since he hasn't been able to do even light activities, Adrianza is likely at least two weeks away from being ready to play in a game. Adrianza's ongoing absence should allow Lucius Fox to stick around with the big club as a utility infielder.