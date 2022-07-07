Adrianza is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adrianza had started in each of the last four games, though he's expected to fade into more of a part-time role moving forward since Nelson Cruz's (illness) return from a two-game absence will no longer leave an extra lineup spot available. Maikel Franco, who made one start as the Nationals' designated hitter while Cruz was out, will be back in the lineup at third base Thursday.