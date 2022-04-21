Adrianza (quadriceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ehire strained his left quadriceps in late March and hasn't made much progress in his rehab. He's still yet to resume running or baseball activities. His return timeline is still not entirely clear, but he'll now be ineligible to return before early June. Erasmo Ramirez had his contract selected to take Adrianza's place on the 40-man roster.
