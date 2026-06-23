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Nationals' Foster Griffin: Dominates Phillies for eighth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Griffin (8-2) earned the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine over 7.1 innings.

Griffin recorded the deepest outing of his major-league career Monday, as the left-hander held the Phillies scoreless through six frames before Brandon Marsh finally got to him with a solo homer in the seventh. The nine strikeouts matched a season high for Griffin. He has limited opponents to one run or fewer in five of his last six starts while posting a stellar 1.78 ERA and 35:5 K:BB during that span. Griffin will carry that momentum into his next scheduled outing on the road against Baltimore.

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