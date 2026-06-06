Nationals' Foster Griffin: Sharp for five innings in win

Griffin (7-2) allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Griffin's lone mistake ended up being an Aramis Garcia solo shot in the third inning. The long ball has been a problem for Griffin at times, as he's allowed eight of them over his last five starts, a span in which he's given up 18 runs across 25.1 innings. For the season, the southpaw has a serviceable 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 69:21 K:BB across 72 innings through 13 starts. His next start is slated to be a favorable road matchup in San Francisco.