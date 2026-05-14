Griffin (4-2) took the loss Thursday against Cincinnati, allowing nine runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

While Griffin did log seven or more strikeouts for the third time in his last four outings, it was otherwise a day to forget for the left-hander. Prior to Thursday, Griffin had delivered four straight quality starts, posting a 1.38 ERA over 26 innings in that span. His ERA is now up to 3.53 on the year with a 1.14 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB across nine starts (51 innings). Griffin will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Mets.