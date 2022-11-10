Perez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Perez appeared in 10 major-league games for Washington last season and spent the second half of the year with Rochester. He had a 4.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 61:32 K:BB across 46.2 innings at Triple-A and won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
More News
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Summoned from minors•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Joins big club•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Demoted by Washington•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Remains with major-league club•