Perez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Perez appeared in 10 major-league games for Washington last season and spent the second half of the year with Rochester. He had a 4.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 61:32 K:BB across 46.2 innings at Triple-A and won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.