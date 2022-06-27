Tetreault (2-1) gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four to earn the win in a 6-4 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

Tetreault impressed in his third big league start of the year, throwing 99 pitches and holding the Rangers to only one run which came in to score in the seventh after he had already left the game. The rookie right-hander was pounded for seven runs in his first big league start against the Phillies on May 15, but he has since settled down with two consecutive quality starts that earned him wins. The young pitcher is worth watching to see if he can find success at the major league level despite not showing notable velocity or spin on his fastball thus far.