Irvin (5-1) allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over five innings, earning the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Arizona scored four times in the first inning and twice more in the third, but that was just to keep pace with Washington's offense. Irvin has won three starts in a row despite matching his season high in runs allowed in this outing. He's maintained a 3.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB across 73.1 innings across 12 starts in 2025. The right-hander is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.