The Nationals and Irvin avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.8 million contract Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Irvin finished the 2025 campaign with a 5.70 ERA while serving up a major-league high 38 home runs. The right-hander's durability has been his biggest asset to this point, as he's made 33 starts in consecutive seasons. Irvin does not appear locked into a rotation spot in 2026, though his chances of nabbing one would increase if the Nationals trade MacKenzie Gore.