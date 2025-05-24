Irvin (4-1) picked up the win Saturday, scattering three hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Giants. He struck out seven.

San Francisco only got one runner into scoring position all day against the right-hander, leading off the fourth inning with a single followed by an error, and Irvin promptly squashed the rally by coaxing a double-play grounder out of Matt Chapman and striking out Willy Adames. Irvin tossed 64 of 96 pitches for strikes in his longest outing of the season, and the quality start was his third straight and his sixth of the year. He'll take a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 68.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Arizona.