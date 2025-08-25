Irvin (8-9) took the loss against the Phillies on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

Irvin struggled with his command, landing just 39 of 69 pitches for strikes and generating six whiffs while failing to escape the third inning in his shortest outing of the year. The rough night continued a miserable August for the 28-year-old, who's gone 0-4 with a 9.55 ERA over five starts. He now sports a 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 99:52 K:BB across 148.1 innings and will look to rebound in a home matchup with Tampa Bay next weekend.