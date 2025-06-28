Irvin allowed nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Angels.

Irvin was awful, but so was his counterpart, Angels starter Jose Soriano. Things were ugly early for Irvin, who gave up five runs over his first three innings all on home runs before faltering again in the fourth and fifth. This was his shortest start of the season and the sixth time in 17 starts he's allowed four or more runs. Irvin is at a 4.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 71:30 K:BB through 99 innings. He's projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Tigers.