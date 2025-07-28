Irvin (8-5) picked up the win Sunday against Minnesota, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks across seven innings. He struck out two.

Irvin hadn't pitched into the seventh inning in his previous 10 starts, and Sunday's outing tied his fewest runs allowed during that stretch. Irvin hadn't had a start without a walk since June 21. In 126.2 innings this season, Irvin has a 4.69 ERA and an 86-41 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling next weekend against Milwaukee.