Irvin (8-11) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Irvin was tagged for five runs in the first inning and has now allowed multiple homers in four of his past six starts. The 28-year-old is winless over his last seven outings, a stretch that includes five games of at least four earned runs and no quality starts. He'll carry a 5.71 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 104:57 K:BB across 157.2 innings into a road matchup with the Marlins next week.