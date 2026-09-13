Irvin will no longer start Sunday's game against the Angels as previously scheduled, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

The Nationals will instead go with an opener, Riley Cornelio, to begin the series finale. There's been no report of an injury to this point, so it's possible Irvin will still be available to work in bulk relief. However, it's worth noting that it would be the first appearance out of the bullpen in the 29-year-old's MLB career. After missing all of June and most of July due to a shoulder injury, Irvin has gone 0-5 with a 5.90 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:20 K:BB over 39.2 frames in eight starts since coming off the IL.