Nationals' Jake Irvin: On cusp of IL return

Irvin (shoulder) struck out four and allowed one walk and no hits over 3.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Friday with Double-A Harrisburg. He also hit a batter.

Irvin built up to 63 pitches (38 strikes) in the third start of his rehab assignment, during which he's posted a stellar 12:0 K:BB while permitting just two hits in 11.1 scoreless frames between stops with Harrisburg and the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. Per MLB.com, Irvin returned to Washington to throw a bullpen session Monday, and while the club has yet to announce his next step, he appears likely to return from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday's series opener in Atlanta. Washington has already named its starters for the final three games of the series but is listing Thursday as "TBA," according to Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.