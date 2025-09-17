Irvin (8-13) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, coughing up five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

All five runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning as the right-hander blew an early 2-0 lead, with the bad frame highlighted by homers off the bats of Jurickson Profar and Matt Olson. Irvin hasn't won a game since late July, dropping eight straight decisions while getting saddled with a horrific 9.00 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 27:18 K:BB over his last nine starts and 42 innings. He's likely to make one more trip to the mound before mercifully putting his 2025 season to bed, lining up for a rematch against Atlanta on the road early next week.