Irvin won't start Tuesday's series opener in Houston and will instead have his next turn in the rotation skipped, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Washington will take advantage of Monday's off day to move up at least three of their other four starters while pushing Irvin to the back of the schedule. Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore will all pick up starts in Houston, leaving Irvin's next start to come either Friday or Saturday versus the Marlins in Washington. According to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, manager Dave Martinez said that pushing Irvin's next start back will allow the rookie right-hander to make some mechanical adjustments in bullpen sessions.