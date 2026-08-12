Nationals' Jake Irvin: Roughed up by Cubbies

Irvin (2-6) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Nationals were downed 8-6 by the Cubs. He struck out four.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, Chicago tagged Irvin for runs in each of the next three frames before the right-hander got the hook after 88 pitches (56 strikes). Irvin has made three starts since coming off the IL in late July, and he's surrendered five runs in two of them while serving up four homers in 13.2 innings, including a solo shot by Pete Crow-Armstrong on Tuesday. Irvin will try to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.