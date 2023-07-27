Irvin did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against Colorado. He struck out seven.

Irvin was victimized by the long ball in the second, third and sixth innings, marking the first time this season in which he's allowed three home runs in a game. However, he still managed to get through six innings for the second straight start while logging his second-highest strikeout total of the season with seven. The right-hander has now surrendered five home runs over his last two starts and will look to keep the ball in the park in his next appearance, which is likely to come next week against the Brewers.