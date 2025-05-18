Irvin (3-1) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Irvin was given a six-run cushion in the first inning and ran with it, tossing six scoreless frames before allowing two runs in the seventh. In three May outings, the 28-year-old has allowed seven earned runs and logged two quality starts, though he's managed just seven total strikeouts in that span. On the season, he owns a 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB across 60.1 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.