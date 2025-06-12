Irvin (5-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Mets after giving up four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Irvin matched his season high in walks, and he served up multiple home runs for the fourth time this year. However, the right-hander was still able to throw at least five innings in his 14th consecutive start to begin the campaign. Irvin has an ordinary 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB over 83.1 innings, but he's slated for a favorable home matchup next week versus a Rockies team with just a .590 OPS on the road since the start of May.