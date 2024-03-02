Irvin has only been used in relief so far this spring but manager Dave Martinez said he will be a part of the starting rotation, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. Irvin gave up six earned runs on five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings during Friday's Grapefruit League game against Houston. "We've got to get him to relax a little bit. He's working on a bunch of different secondary pitches. I'm going to sit down and talk to him: His next outing, just get the ball in the zone and work ahead," Martinez said Friday.

The 27-year-old right-hander had allowed seven earned runs and seven hits in 3.2 innings through two spring outings, but it sounds like his manager isn't too worried. Still, Irvin's job can't be too secure after he had a 4.61 ERA with a mediocre 7.4 K/9 and troublesome 4.0 BB/9 last season in his first big-league action.