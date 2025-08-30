Irvin (8-10) took the loss Saturday as the Nationals fell 4-1 to the Rays, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander handled most of Tampa Bay's lineup without issue, but Josh Lowe launched homers off Irvin in the first and fourth innings to account for all the damage off him. Irvin will be happy to put August behind him -- over six starts he went 0-5 with an 8.78 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 16:12 K:BB and 2.6 HR/9 in 27.2 innings. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Cubs.