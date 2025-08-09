Irvin (8-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Giants.

Irvin allowed two of those runs in the first inning, and he was done for the game after Casey Schmitt's two-run home run in the sixth. Irvin has allowed at least four runs in five of his last eight starts, and he's given up 10 homers in that span. For the season, the right-hander has a mediocre 4.90 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 91:43 K:BB through 136 innings over 24 starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Royals.