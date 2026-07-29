Nationals' Jake Irvin: Tapped to start Thursday

Nationals manager Blake Butera said Wednesday that Irvin (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday's game in Atlanta, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Irvin has been shelved since late May while working his way back from a right shoulder strain. He pitched well in three rehab starts, covering 11.1 shutout frames with a 12:1 K:BB and just two hits allowed. Irvin authored a 5.23 ERA in 11 starts before getting hurt, and his leash for a rotation spot should not be long.