Nationals' Koda Glover: Placed on 60-day disabled list
Glover (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Glover has been battling shoulder inflammation all spring and is yet to throw. He'll now be ineligible to return until late May. He's expected to fill a late-inning role once he returns to the roster, but his placement on the 60-day DL indicates that he's nowhere close to being ready to go. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Miguel Montero.
