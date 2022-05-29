Franco went a combined 3-for-9 with three doubles, two RBI and a run during Saturday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
After a recent 1-for-13 slide at the plate over his last four games, Franco got back on track Saturday with the trio of extra-base hits. He'll stick in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, batting sixth while manning third base.
