Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Thompson (elbow) will make one more outing in the Florida Complex League before embarking on a rehab assignment, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2024. If all goes well with his next outing in the FCL, the 27-year-old right-hander will be given the green light to start a rehab assignment and work his way back up to the majors. He appeared in 51 regular-season games out of the bullpen for the Nationals in 2023 and posted a 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, three saves, 10 holds and a 44:22 K:BB across 54 innings.