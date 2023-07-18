Thompson gave up two hits and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his ninth hold of the season in Monday's win over the Cubs.

With Hunter Harvey (elbow) landing on the IL, Kyle Finnegan shifted back into the closer role for the Nationals, and it looks like Thompson will get the first chance to handle primary setup duties. The right-hander has a 1.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 15.2 innings since the beginning of June and has collected eight of his holds during that stretch, so he figures to continue seeing fairly high-leverage usage even after Harvey returns.