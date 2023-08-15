Thompson (knee) threw 25 pitches in a simulated appearance Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

That could be the final step before he is cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Thompson had posted a 4.56 ERA and 40:19 K:BB through 47.1 innings of relief this season with the Nationals before he landed on the 15-day injured in early August due to a left knee contusion.