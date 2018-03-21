Grace has a 2.53 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through 10.2 innings this spring.

The left-hander is expected to fill a role in middle relief this season, pitching more than one inning as necessary rather than working as a LOOGY. Grace has never been a big strikeout pitcher, so even if he tops last year's career-high 50 innings, he likely won't provide enough bulk Ks or holds to have much fantasy value even in deep NL-only formats.