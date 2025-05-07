The Nationals reinstated Soroka (biceps) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Guardians in Washington.

Washington optioned reliever Eduardo Salazar to Triple-A Rochester to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Soroka, who made just one start for the Nationals before landing on the shelf in early April with a right biceps strain. The right-hander began a rehab assignment April 22 and made three starts in the minors, most recently striking out 11 over five innings of one-run ball for Rochester last Friday. Soroka tossed 94 pitches in that outing, so he should be able to handle a traditional starter's workload as he steps back into the Washington rotation. Brad Lord is expected to be moved to the bullpen with Soroka back in the fold.