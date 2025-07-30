Soroka didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Astros, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

Soroka struggled for efficiency Tuesday, running his pitch count up to 74 before his night concluded. Two of his hits allowed went for extra bases, and the 27-year-old right-hander remains without a quality start in any of his past five outings. Soroka holds a rough 4.87 ERA across 81.1 frames, although his strong 1.13 WHIP and 87:24 K:BB are perhaps more indicative of the quality of his pitching. He'll remain a shaky fantasy option overall his next time out early next week at home versus the Athletics.