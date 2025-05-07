Soroka (biceps) will be activated from the injured list and start Wednesday against the Guardians, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Soroka will claim the fifth spot in the Nationals' rotation upon returning, which will force Brad Lord to move back to the bullpen. Soroka has been on the injured list since early April after suffering a biceps strain during his first start of the season. He has since made three rehab starts in the minors, most recently striking out 11 batters across five innings of one-run ball at Triple-A Rochester.