Soroka got tagged for six runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out three.
The 27-year-old righty won't head into the regular season with much momentum, but Soroka is still locked into a rotation spot for the Nationals. He wraps up his spring with a 7.47 ERA and 13:11 K:BB through 15.2 innings, and his breakout 2019 season with Atlanta is a long time, and multiple serious injuries, in Soroka's past.
