Cornelio will be in the mix for a spot on the 26-man roster this spring, either in the bullpen or at the back of the rotation, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The Nationals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2025 began 2025 at High-A Wilmington and finished the year with eight starts for Triple-A Rochester, posting a 38:13 K:BB in 35.1 innings. Cornelio saw a big spike in his fastball velocity last season, touching 97-98 mph but having difficulty sustaining that heat deeper into games, and his slider has flashed plus. The 25-year-old right-hander got added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he could follow the same path that Brad Lord did in 2025, beginning the season in short relief before getting stretched out for a rotation or swingman role. Given the Nats' muddled closer picture, Cornelio could also work his way into a high-leverage role if his fastball plays up in shorter bursts and his slider becomes more consistent.