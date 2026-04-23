The Nationals are expected to recall Cornelio from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Cornelio has gotten off to a strong start with Rochester this season, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.05 WHIP alongside a 27:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings (four starts). His performance will now buy him an opportunity in the big leagues, where he is likely to work out of Washington's bullpen in a long-relief role. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.