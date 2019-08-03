Elias appeared to injure his right hamstring while running to first base during Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Elias recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning and was sent to the plate to bat in the top of the seventh, but he looked to pull his hamstring running down the first-base line. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury becomes known.