Ogasawara (oblique) has been transferred to High-A Wilmington to continue his rehab assignment.

Ogasawara tossed two scoreless frames with two strikeouts with the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Saturday in his first rehab start. The left-hander has been on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Rochester since mid-April due to an oblique strain. Ogasawara should be activated by Rochester soon if all goes well, but there's no indication he's under consideration for a spot on the major-league roster anytime soon. The 27-year-old held a 4.80 ERA and 12:4 K:BB over 15 innings in three starts for Rochester before getting hurt.