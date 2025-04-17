Triple-A Rochester placed Ogasawara on its 7-day injured list Thursday with an oblique injury, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Ogasawara retains a spot on the Nationals' 40-man roster after signing a two-year, $3.5 million deal in January, but he was unable to win a spot in the Opening Day rotation and is still waiting to make his MLB debut. He supplied a 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 15 innings through his first three starts with Rochester before going down with the oblique injury.
