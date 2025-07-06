The Nationals selected Ogasawara's contract from Triple-A Rochester to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The Japanese left-hander has been called up for his MLB debut after missing most of the first three months of the season due to an oblique injury. Ogasawara has a 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 15 innings over his three starts for Rochester this season. The 27-year-old inked a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Nationals in January after spending the first nine seasons of his professional career in Japan, where had had a 3.67 ERA and 7.1 K/9 in 190 games.