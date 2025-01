The Nationals signed Ogasawara to a two-year contract Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The financial details of the deal are not yet known. Ogasawara, 27, posted a 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 82:22 K:BB over 144.1 innings in his most recent of nine seasons with the Chunichi Dragons in Japan. The left-hander figures to be given an opportunity to compete for a spot in the Nationals' rotation.