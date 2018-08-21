Nationals' Tommy Milone: Sent to disabled list
Milone was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder soreness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Specifics regarding the injury remain clear at this point, leaving a possible return timetable up in the air. The 31-year-old compiled an unsightly 5.81 ERA across five appearances (26.1 innings) with the Nationals before landing on the shelf. Kelvin Herrera was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Scratched from Saturday's start•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Bludgeoned by Braves•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Fans seven in first victory•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Picking up another start•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Strikes out six•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...