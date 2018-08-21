Milone was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder soreness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Specifics regarding the injury remain clear at this point, leaving a possible return timetable up in the air. The 31-year-old compiled an unsightly 5.81 ERA across five appearances (26.1 innings) with the Nationals before landing on the shelf. Kelvin Herrera was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.